Former Brighton teacher pleads guilty on child porn charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former Brighton High School physics teacher has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced Tuesday.

Louis Carusone, 45, of Webster, shared a video and images containing child pornography in an online peer-to-peer file sharing network on Oct. 10, 2022, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Rossi, who is handling the case. An undercover law enforcement officer downloaded the material, as well as more files containing child porn that were shared from Carusone’s IP address over the next few days.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Carusone’s Webster residence Oct. 21, 2022 and seized multiple devices, including a cell phone and a computer. A forensic analysis recovered more than 2,000 images and videos of child pornography, some depicting children as young as 5 and some showing children being subjected to violence and sexual abuse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. It also showed that he surreptitiously recorded and photographed children in public, including girls in his Brighton classroom and a water park where he recorded children in bathing suits.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a lifetime period of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Carusone is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 21, 2024.

The FBI’s Rochester Child Exploitation Task Force investigated.