Former Brockport High School coach arraigned on sexual assault charges

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — A former Brockport High School coach was arraigned on Tuesday morning on nine counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Anne Collins is accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl in 2018. She is the former JV girls basketball and softball coach. She worked for the Brockport Central School District between 2017 and 2022.

The prosecutor in the case spoke at Collins’ arraignment about what crosses her mind when this kind of case crosses her desk.

“I’m just so frustrated with the fact that we’re seeing this too often in our community,” prosecutor Hillary Langdon said. “We as parents and guardians of children, we send our children to school, to places, basketball, sports, around the community. We send them there with the hope that they are going to be protected. That we entrust these people with our children to be safe. And we’re just not seeing that in the community and that’s very frustrating and frankly disgusting.”

Collins will make several more court appearances in August. She originally paid bail but after Tuesday’s arraignment, she is back in custody with bail set to $40,000 cash and $120,000 bond.

