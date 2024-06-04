Former Brockport JV coach accused of sexual contact with 15-year-old

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A former junior varsity coach in the Brockport Central School District is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a then-15-year-old student athlete in 2018.

Anne L. Collins, 28, of Greece, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal sexual act. She was remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $5,000 bail, which she posted and was released.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a former Brockport student contacted deputies to report that, between March and August 2018, Collins, who was 22 at the time and employed by the school district, engaged in sexual contact with the student. None of the alleged contact happened on school property, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Collins is no longer employed by the Brockport school district, but has worked as a social worker. The Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit investigators has been interviewing her previous employers to try to identify any other alleged victims; at this time, there are none known. Anyone with further details should call 911.

Superintendent Sean Bruno confirmed that Collins was employed in the district between 2017 and 2022. Bruno sent a statement to Brockport staff and families, which read in part:

“… Although the investigation determined that none of the criminal conduct took place on school property, we will not tolerate such conduct and have worked with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation to ensure the safety of our students both on and off campus.

“This individual was employed as an athletic coach for JV girls’ basketball and softball between 2017-2022. Although this individual has not been employed by the District since 2022, we encourage any students, former students, parents, or staff who may have concerns or information related to this matter to please call 911.

“Our counseling and support services are available to anyone who would like support during this difficult time.

“We thank our Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership, professionalism, and support as well as their dedication and commitment to ensuring the safety of our community!”