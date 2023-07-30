Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza sues accuser

The former punter is now suing the woman who accused him of sexual assault.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza is now suing the woman who accused him of sexual assault. The Bills cut Araiza when the allegations were first published nearly a year ago.

In the suit filed in California, Araiza’s lawyers argue the woman acted with malice, saying because of the allegations Araiza “suffered actual damages as Defendant’s Defamatory Statements caused and continue to cause Plaintiff to suffer significant past and future economic losses, shame, and mortification.”

A lawsuit filed in San Diego County Superior Court last year accused Araiza and two teammates of raping a then-17-year-old girl at a Halloween party at an off-campus home where Araiza had been living.

Shortly after the allegations surfaced last summer, the Buffalo Bills released the punter.

The San Diego District Attorney’s office completed its investigation in December, stating they reviewed the San Diego Police Department’s investigation and had no recommendation by the police department to file criminal charges.

Over 35 taped witness interviews were analyzed by sexual assault experts, as well as prosecutors and investigators. DNA results, evidence, Sexual Assault Response Team exam, forensic evidence from cell phones, and video evidence of the incident were reviewed.

Prosecutors says they determined the evidence does not support filing criminal charges because there is “no path to a potential criminal conviction.”

