Former Charlotte nursing home employee sentenced to 25 year in prison

NEW YORK – On Friday, the New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the sentencing of Khadka Pradhan, 52, of Rochester, for raping and sexually assaulting an 81-year-old nursing home resident suffering from dementia at the Shore Winds Nursing Home, now called Waterview Heights, in Rochester. Pradhan formerly worked as a housekeeper there.

Monroe County Court, Judge Caroline E. Morrison sentenced Pradhan to 25 years in prison on those charges, to be served concurrently, and 20 years of post-release supervision.

In November 2022, a jury convicted Pradhan of rape, endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, and other lower-level offenses.