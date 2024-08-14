Former city employee accused of stealing over $3,000 from organization

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former City of Rochester employee is accused of stealing over $3,000 from an organization that serves the Upper Falls neighborhood.

Anthony Hall, 38, is charged with grand larceny. He is accused of stealing from the Coalition of North East Associations, Inc., which works on housing, crime prevention, economic development, and youth leadership.

A judge unsealed the grand jury indictment against Hall on Wednesday. The indictment says he stole the money between December of 2018 and September of 2019.

Hall was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation from New York State Police and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Hall will appear in State Supreme Court next Monday.