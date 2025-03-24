Former city employee due to be sentenced for stealing from neighborhood association

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former City of Rochester employee is due in court on Monday morning to be sentenced after pleading guilty to grand larceny.

Anthony Hall, the former head of the city’s anti-violence group Pathways to Peace, pleaded guilty back in November to stealing from the Coalition of North East Associations using the nonprofit’s debit card. It happened while he was volunteering at the nonprofit that addresses crime, housing, and youth development.

Hall is also due to appear in court for a motion hearing in a separate assault charge case, where he’s accused of injuring a Rochester Police officer. Last week, News10NBC obtained bodycam footage showing the moment when police say Hall pushed an RPD officer in January during a domestic call.