Former city employee pleads guilty to grand larceny; stole from nonprofit

Former city employee pleads guilty to grand larceny

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former City of Rochester employee has pleaded guilty to grand larceny.

Investigators say Anthony Hall was a volunteer for the Coalition of North East Associations, or CONEA, a nonprofit that addresses issues like crime, housing, and youth development. They say he used a debit card belonging to CONEA to transfer money to his own cash app, without the organization knowing, for nearly a year.

Hall will be sentenced to one and a half years in prison, and he will have to pay back more than $33,000.