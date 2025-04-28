Former city employee will be sentenced for stealing from nonprofit and assaulting officer

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A former City of Rochester employee who admitted to stealing money from a nonprofit and assaulting a police officer will learn his fate on Monday.

A judge will sentence Anthony Hall in two separate cases where he pleaded guilty. In one, he stole money from a nonprofit while volunteering there. In the other, he shoved an officer responding to a family trouble call.

Hall was the former head of the city’s Pathways to Peace program, an anti-violence group targeting young people. He also volunteered for CONEA, the Coalition of North East Associations, a nonprofit with overlapping goals. In 2018, he transferred CONEA funds to his personal account for nearly a year.

Two months after pleading guilty in that case, Hall got more charges stemming from a night in January. In police bodycam video, a woman calls 911 because she believes her ex, identified as Hall, has broken into her house. Police try to convince Hall to go home, but things escalate.

Police say Hall was drunk and engaged in a lengthy back-and-forth. Hall is seen on camera shoving one of the officers. He’s tackled and arrested. He then tries to leave the back of the police car and is pepper-sprayed.

For the theft, he’ll face between a year and a half and three years in prison. He’ll also pay back over $33,000. For the assault charge, he will be sentenced to two years in prison and two years on parole. It is likely, though, that those will be concurrent, meaning he’ll serve them at the same time.

