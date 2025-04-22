Former coach at Brockport High School sentenced for sexually abusing a minor

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – A former basketball and softball coach at Brockport High School has been sentenced to jail for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

Anne Collins has been sentenced to six months in the Monroe County Jail and ten years of sex offender probation. Collins has also been registered as a sex offender and an order of protection was issued.

Collins pleaded guilty to the charges related to the sexual contact with a teenager on January 30. She was the coach for the JV girls’ basketball team and softball team from 2017 until 2022.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a former Brockport student had reported to them that in 2018, Collins engaged in sexual contact with the student. The Sheriff’s office also said the contact did not happen on school property.

