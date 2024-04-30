Former commander charged with stealing nearly $93k from Geneva American Legion

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Dale Henry Mosher, 63, from Geneva, was charged with grand larceny for stealing $92,698 from the American Legion. He was a commander of the Geneva American Legion.

The arrest took place after several months of investigation by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, along with the New York State Police after the current commander found improprieties in past financial records and current banking information.

Mosher was arraigned and released on his own recognizance on Monday.