Former East Irondequoit teacher’s aide charged with possessing, distributing child porn

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – A Rochester man is accused of trading child pornography with others via social media.

The New York State Police began investigating Leonard Ortiz Jr., 20, last year. At the time, he worked as a teacher aide in the East Irondequoit School District. According to the district, Ortiz was immediately fired when New York State Police told officials about the investigation on Dec. 2, 2022.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted State Police about Ortiz, claiming he was sharing child pornography with others online. According to the feds, at least 625 images and 117 videos of child pornography were found on his cell phone, some of which depicted the rape of prepubescent children. Ortiz also allegedly discussed child pornography and the sexual abuse of children with others on social media.

The school district, in a statement, says the images are not of East Irondequoit students. Ortiz started as a contracted teacher aide through a temp service in September 2021. He was hired as a probationary district employee in October 2022.

“Throughout Mr. Ortiz’s temporary and probationary employment, there was never a report of questionable behavior or activity, or any reason to suspect illegal or inappropriate behavior,” the statement reads.

Ortiz was charged with receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography. He was released on conditions, including no contact with minors, unsupervised use of computers, and GPS location monitoring.

The district is making counselors and social workers available for students and families. The BIVONA Child Advocacy Center is available, as well.

The district asks anyone with additional information to contact the Homeland Security Tip Line by phone at (716) 954-6362 or by email at hsibuffalotips@ice.dhs.gov

Ortiz faces between five and 20 years in prison as well as a $250,000 fine.