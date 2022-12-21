Former employee arrested after Unity Hospital went into lockdown on Tuesday

GREECE, N.Y. — A former employee was arrested after Unity Hospital in Greece went into lockdown over a threat.

Gates Police say Quentin Bowens, 31 of Rochester, threatened his former boss while already on parole for making a terroristic threat. Bowens was a contract worker and had just been fired on Friday.

The hospital security team says Bowens called Unity Hospital on Monday and threatened the hospital. Security locked down the campus and notified police. About an hour later, officers located Bowens and arrested him.

He’s now at the Monroe County Jail.