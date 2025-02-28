Former fire chief in Wayne County accused of stealing over $100K from his department

NEWARK, N.Y. — A former fire chief in Wayne County is accused of stealing over $100,000 from the department where he served.

The New York State Comptroller’s Office says William Storrs stole money from the Marbletown Volunteer Fire Department in Newark for years before being caught. He was elected as the fire chief after serving as treasurer.

The comptroller’s office and the New York State Police began investigating Storrs in 2024. Investigators say he made multiple personal purchases with the fire department’s debit cards and made direct payments from the department’s accounts, starting in January 2020. According to investigations, department members got suspicious after a member tried to make a purchase with the department’s debit card, but it was declined due to a lack of funds.

Storrs was suspended from the department in July 2024 because of the theft allegations. He’s charged with grand larceny and was arraigned before a Wayne County judge. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released this statement about the charges:

“William Storrs was elected fire chief after serving as treasurer, and took advantage of these positions to mislead and betray his department and community. Storrs allegedly stole funds meant to support the department and used them for his own personal needs. Thanks to the New York State Police and DA Callanan, Storrs will be brought to justice.”