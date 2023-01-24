Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini is running for county executive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini announced he’s planning to run for Monroe County Executive.

Assini has been working in the private industry for several years after two failed bids for Congress in 2014 and 2016.

He served as the Gates town supervisor from 2010 to 2018. Assini says he will run for County Executive as a Republican. Incumbent Democrat Adam Bello has not made any official announcements yet about his reelection plans.