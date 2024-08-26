Former Greece deputy town supervisor accused of corruption is due in court

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

GREECE, N.Y. — A former Greece deputy town supervisor is due in court on Monday, accused of stealing town money for personal projects.

Michelle Marini, who served as deputy supervisor from 2014 to 2023, is facing misconduct and corruption charges. She’s accused of stealing money that was supposed to go to the community center. Instead, prosecutors claim it went to three homes. Prosecutors also say Marini of illegally tracking a Greece resident using GPS.

After being deputy town supervisor, Marini was the director of constituent services. She resigned the day before the indictment became public, back in June. News10NBC spoke with folks who live in Greece when it happened:

“It just makes me wonder how many others have taken advantage of our taxpayer dollars that just keep going up and how much more deep this runs,” said Robbie Tennant, owner of Robbie’s Bar and Grill.

Marini’s trial was initially scheduled to start this winter. Court paperwork says she’s in court on Monday for some routine proceedings and scheduling.

We’re working to find the exact amount that Marini is accused of stealing but, at the very least, it’s over $3,000. Marini is facing three grand larceny charges for three separate properties and each charge can only be applied when the dollar amount is over a thousand dollars.