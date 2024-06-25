Former Greece deputy town supervisor indicted

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The former Greece deputy town supervisor, Michelle Marini, has been indicted, charged with grand larceny and corrupting the government, among other charges.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, the charges stem in part from Marini’s involvement with the development and construction of the Greece Community and Senior Center, now referred to as The Center at Greece Town Hall. and include allegations of unlawful GPS tracking of a Town of Greece resident.

She is to be arraigned July 2 before Judge Meredith Vacca.

Marini was deputy town supervisor from 2014 through December 2023, when she became Director of Constituent Services.

She faces charges of third-degree corrupting the government; official misconduct, and three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny. The corrupting and grand larceny charges are felonies.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.