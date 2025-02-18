Former Greece deputy town supervisor scheduled to take plea later this week

GREECE, N.Y. — Former Greece deputy town supervisor Michelle Marini is scheduled to take a plea on corruption charges later this week.

Marini’s charges include grand larceny, official misconduct, and corrupting the government. The charges stem from her involvement with developing the Greece Community and Senior Center, now referred to as The Center at Greece Town Hall.

Marini is also accused of unlawfully tracking a Greece resident with GPS. Marini was the deputy town supervisor from 2014 through December 2023 and announced her retirement after she was indicted.

Marini is scheduled to appear before a judge at 10 a.m. on Thursday.