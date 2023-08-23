Former Greece Police recruit will be sentenced for child porn

GREECE, N.Y. — Former Greece Police recruit Jason Lane will be sentenced on Wednesday after he admitted to having sexually explicit photos of children in his possession.

Police say lane had several images of Spencerport High School students from when he was working as a contracted security guard there.

The 28-year-old faces between five and 20 years in prison for child pornography. The sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Federal Court.