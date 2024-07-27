Former Hilton principal Kirk Ashton’s appeal denied in sex abuse case

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Former Hilton school principal Kirk Ashton’s appeal in his child sexual abuse case was denied Friday.

Ashton’s appeal claimed a juror fell asleep during his 2022 trial. Court documents say the juror did nod off during the trial but stopped soon after. It says the court did nothing wrong by not disqualifying the juror.

Ashton was sentenced to 63 years in prison in 2022 after being convicted of sexually abusing 21 students over the course of seven years. State penal law mandates his term be capped at 20 years.