Former Irondequoit police chief will spendsix months behind bars for falsifying tax returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird will go to federal prison for six months for falsifying tax returns for his private security company.

In September, Laird admitted to defrauding the federal government out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Attorneys say, from 2016 to 2021, Laird and his business partner Steven Rosenbaum cashed checks from clients at a check cashing business.

Attorneys say they didn’t report the amounts of their taxes and didn’t report them correctly into the business’ bank account. They knowingly signed false tax returns and failed to report receipts.

When Larid is released, he faces 6 months of home confinement, another 6 months of supervised release, and a $10,000 fine.

Here is former Irondequoit PD chief Alan Laird walking out of federal court with family and supporters.

The tax fraud happened while he was chief.