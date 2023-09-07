Retired Irondequoit Police due in federal court next week

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Retired Irondequoit Police chief Alan Laird is due in federal court on Tuesday, Aug. 12 for a plea hearing.

There is no confirmation yet on what Laird is charged with. Last month, Steven Rosenbaum, who co-owns a security firm with laird, admitted to tax fraud.

In court papers, Rosenbaum said his co-owner conspired with him and that co-owner has the initials A.L. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has declined to say whether that person is Laird and whether he’s facing charges. Laird retired from his role as police chief in November.