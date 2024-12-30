Former Livingston County assistant district attorney arrested after alleged inappropriate relationship with crime victim

MOUNT MORRIS- N.Y. – A former assistant district attorney with the Livingston County District Attorney’s office, 30-year-old Jonathan Francisco, from Monroe County, was arrested for official misconduct following an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



The charge stems from an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship Francisco had with a crime victim while he was at the Livingston County District Attorney’s Office. He left the job in mid-December.

On December 19, the victim reported the relationship to the sheriff’s office and they are investigating.

Francisco was arrested on December 23 and taken to Livingston County Jail for arraignment. He was released on his own recognizance.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call 844-LCSO-TIP or 585-243-7100.