Former Macedon Police Chief avoids jail time after pleading guilty to 2 DWIs

MACEDON, N.Y. — Former Macedon Police Chief Fabian Rivera has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor DWIs — one in Walworth and one in Macedon.

Both cases were handled in Walworth Court.

Rivera’s license has been suspended for six months. He received a “conditional discharge,” meaning he cannot be arrested again over the next 12 months or it will affect this plea. Part of the reason he received the conditional discharge is that he completed treatment programs.

For the next 12 months, Rivera must use an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he drives.

He was fined $500, but a $400 surcharge was waived because he paid restitution for the damage to the police truck he was driving at the time of the incidents.