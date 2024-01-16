Former Macedon Police chief’s DWI case adjourned until February

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – Two months after he was accused of driving drunk and crashing into a car near a school, the former Macedon Police chief was finally in court.

But it didn’t last long.

Because of conflicts of interest with the town and judge, former Chief Fabian Rivera’s case was immediately transferred from Macedon to Walworth.

WATCH: Former Macedon Police Chief Fabian Rivera leaves court

Chief investigative reporter Berkeley Brean was in the courtroom for the brief appearance. His lawyer told News10NBC that Rivera used to work with the judge when they were in the Rochester Police Department. Because of that conflict of interest, the case was moved.

Rivera is charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI, and driving with a blood alcohol level above .08 percent.

The crash happened on the Monday before Thanksgiving. The scene was next to the Gananda school campus.

When Brean got there a few hours after it occurred, debris was still visible.

The following day, Rivera resigned. Town of Macedon officials are investigating how Rivera left the scene and got home shortly after the crash. The town suspended an officer.

The crash was Rivera’s second public incident as chief.

A year earlier, police body-worn camera footage captured an Rivera at a Macedon restaurant and the recording showed one staff member saying Rivera threatened to hurt staff.

After that, Rivera released a statement saying he battles demons from his military service and struggles with mental health.

Rivera will be officially arraigned in Walworth in February.