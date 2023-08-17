Former Marion court clerk pleads guilty to stealing $50K-plus from court

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — The former court clerk in the Town of Marion has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $50,000 from the town court.

Eileen Steurrys pleaded guilty to grand larceny, corrupting the government, tampering with records, and official misconduct.

Steurrys’ crimes were uncovered during an audit by the state Comptroller’s Office. That audit found that court fees collected were not being deposited into the court’s account.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says Steurrys created phony receipts to conceal her crimes.

She will be sentenced in October.