Former pawn shop owner going to prison for selling stolen goods

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Devin Tribunella, 39, of Rochester, was convicted of transportation of stolen goods in interstate commerce, and sentenced to 48 months in prison. He was also ordered to forfeit a 2008 Lamborghini, a 2014 Mercedes Benz, a 2014 Rolls Royce, a 2015 Porsche, the contents of three bank accounts totaling $155,182.87, and a $1,600,000 money judgment.

Tribunella owned and operated Royal Crown Pawn & Jewelry on Dewey Avenue in Rochester. Tribunella and an employee purchased stolen goods and merchandise from individuals, commonly referred to as “boosters,” who shoplifted the goods and merchandise from Rochester area stores. Tribunella routinely advised the boosters what type of merchandise to steal from the retail stores, such as Lowes, Home Depot, Target, and Walmart, and then paid the boosters a fraction of the true retail value for the goods. Tribunella listed the stolen goods for sale on eBay, advertising the goods as “New” or “New-In-Box” and priced below retail value. Between January 2017, and November 2019, Tribunella sold and shipped about $3,248,426 worth of those stolen goods to buyers located outside of New York State.