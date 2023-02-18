Former President Carter chooses at-home hospice care

Ga. – The Carter Center released a statement on Saturday stating that former U.S. President Jimmy Carter decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention after a series of short hospital stays.

Carter is 98-years-old. A former Georgia governor, he was elected 39th president in 1976. He served one term, leaving office in January 1981 after he was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan.

The Carter Center is a non-profit founded in 1982 by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, in partnership with Emory University, to advance peace and health worldwide.