Former prison guard charged in inmate death has history of excessive force

ALBANY, N.Y (WNYT) – New information emerged in the case of an inmate allegedly beaten to death at Mid-State Correctional Facility earlier this year.

One of the former prison guards charged in Messiah Nantwi’s death had a history of disciplinary action for excessive force, according to WNYT in Albany.

Michelle Taylor spoke to WNYT and said her husband, Shayzon, was in Mid-State on drug charges in 2023. She said he was beaten and has photos to prove it.

Four prison guards were disciplined in connection to Shayzon’s injuries. One of them, Jonah Levi, is now facing a murder charge in the death of Messiah Nantwi.

Levi received a 30-day unpaid suspension, a $6,000 fine, and a 12-month disciplinary evaluation period that began in May 2024.

“That disciplinary period covered the timeframe that Messiah was murdered at Mid-State by the same CO. Something has to be done. This cannot keep going on,” Taylor said.

Levi is one of 10 former guards facing charges in Nantwi’s death. Prosecutors said Nantwi was severely beaten, leading to his death on March 1.

