Former Rochester firefighter pleads guilty to receiving and distributing child porn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former Rochester firefighter has pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography.

Federal attorneys say Brett Marrapese, 32, of Irondequoit, had more than 600 images of child pornography. He received and sent the images through his cell phone, laptop, email, and multiple social media accounts starting from January 2016 through June 2023. Those social media accounts include Snapchat, Instagram, Omegle, and Kik.

Attorneys say he posed as a teenage boy to get minors to send him sexually explicit photos. Some of the images that investigators found depicted violence and sexual abuse against children, infants, and toddlers.

Marrapese is facing a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison per count and a maximum of 40 years with a $250,000 fine.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force helped to investigate the case. Marrapese will be sentenced on Nov. 6.