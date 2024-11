ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former Rochester firefighter will serve a 17-and-a-half-year prison sentence for child pornography.

Brett Marrapese of Irondequoit pleaded guilty in July to distributing and receiving child porn. Prosecutors say Marrapese obtained more than 600 images showing violence and the sexual abuse of children, infants, and toddlers.

It happened between January of 2016 and June of last year.