Former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren running for judgeship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – City voters will see a familiar name on the ballot this fall.

Former Mayor Lovely Warren, who resigned in 2021, is running for Rochester City Court. She announced on Facebook she has started fielding signatures to get on the ballot.

Warren says she will be an open book during the campaign.

She stepped down as mayor in 2021 after accepting a plea deal to a misdemeanor campaign finance charger. She and two others were accused of running a scheme to defraud during her 2017 reelection campaign.

In a statement to News10NBC, a spokesperson for the Monroe County Democratic Committee said, “While any Democrat can pass petitions and run for office, the Monroe County Democratic Committee completed our designation and endorsed Michael Geraci in his run for Rochester City Court judge.”

The MCDC called Geraci a top-rated attorney who earned the nomination in part due to his “experience, dedication, and community involvement.”