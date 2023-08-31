Former Rochester PAB executive director files new suit vs. city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The former executive director of Rochester’s Police Accountability Board is demanding a jury trial for his claims of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Conor Dwyer Reynolds filed a new suit Wednesday. He’s asking for monetary damages, including attorney’s fees.

Dwyer Reynolds has accused former PAB chairwoman Shani Wilson of sexual harassment — and says he was put on leave in an act of retaliation.

The state Division of Human Rights has twice found probable cause to believe Dwyer Reynolds was discriminated against — but an investigation by an outside law firm found in November that his claims were unsubstantiated.

News10NBC reached out to the city about the lawsuit but has not heard back yet.