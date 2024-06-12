Former Rochester police chief leads lobbying effort of law enforcement leaders

Former Rochester police chief heading lobbying group of law enforcement leaders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott is leading a new initiative called “Police Leaders for Community Safety” aimed at protecting people in the community.

Herriott is not alone in this effort. Nationally recognized police leaders are all taking part in the initiative. They say they’re fed up with inaction by Congress and believe prominent voices in the law enforcement world would champion better policies and ultimately get more done.

“Improving and evolving policing is not anti-police, it’s pro-community. It’s pro-police. It’s pro-public safety. And those who resist positive change, I believe, betray the public trust,” Herriott said.

Police Leaders for Community Safety will make their voices heard in Congress, the executive branch, and across the U.S.

