Former Rochester police officer pleads guilty to rape in Ontario County

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — A former Rochester police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to rape and forcible touching in Ontario County Court.

Shawn Jordan, 40, of South Bristol admitted having sex with a child under 15 during the summer of 2022 and touching the child’s intimate parts on a separate occasion during the same summer, according to the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office.

Jordan’s guilty plea in Ontario County does not resolve separate charges brought against him in Monroe County, where last March he was accused of exposing himself to a minor over a video chat. After that arrest, the Rochester Police Department suspended him without pay. (He later resigned.) Last September he was arrested on the rape charge.

“Unfortunately when adults sexually abuse teens it is rare for the adult to actually admit what they did. I am so proud of this amazing young girl for having the power to stand up for herself, particularly since her offender was a police officer. To hear Jordan in his own words admit what he did was a moment I wish every victim of child sexual assault could experience. Now, the true healing for this young child and her family can begin,” Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Wolford stated.

Jordan is to be sentenced June 25.