Former Rochester Police officer to appear in court for harassment, sex abuse charges

Kiley Wren News10NBC

GREECE, N.Y. — Former Rochester Police Officer Nicholas Romeo is scheduled to appear in Greece Town Court Tuesday.

Romeo was suspended with pay from the Rochester Police Department after police said he had sexual contact with another adult without their consent last October.

He was charged with harassment and sexual abuse.

Romeo was with RPD for 19 years. RPD said they are conducting their own internal investigation.