Former Rochester Police officer gets 10 weekends in jail for rape of 13-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A former Rochester Police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 10 weekends in jail for raping a 13-year-old girl.

Shawn Jordan also was sentenced to 10 years probation under an initial plea agreement. Jordan pleaded guilty earlier this year to raping the girl in 2022 in South Bristol.

This case is separate from one he’s facing in Monroe County. He was arrested in March 2023, accused of exposing himself to a minor and acting in a lewd manner over a video chat. He was suspended from the force without pay and later resigned.

A spokesperson from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says a court date has not yet been set.

Months later, he was charged in Ontario County with first-degree rape and forcible touching.

An order of protection has been issued, and Jordan will be on the sex offender registry.