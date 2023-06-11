Former RPD officer finishing 50th marathon in honor of fallen colleague

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Since April 23, Brett Sobieraski has run a marathon everyday through eight states in honor of fallen RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz.

Sobieraski is doing this to honor Mazurkiewicz who was killed in the line of duty on July 21, 2022. “8 States for Maz” aims to raise $100,000 for the Mazurkiewicz family.

Sobieraski will finish his 50th marathon Sunday, June 11. He will be joined in Rochester for the last three miles by local Rochester runners and supporters. The run will start at Genesee Valley Park and end at the Hall of Justice courtyard on Exchange Blvd.

The run will be followed by a welcome home celebration in which the Mazurkiewicz family will be in attendance.

