Former school counselor gets 10 years probation in child-porn case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former counselor at the West Irondequoit School District, who had pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years’ probation.

Scott Steinberg was arrested back in October 2021 after an investigation by Greece Police and the FBI. Investigators say Steinberg had images and videos of child porn on his cell phone and on slides at his home in Greece. They say Steinberg was caught when he unknowingly shared child porn with an undercover FBI agent online and shared a video on a peer-to-peer file-sharing system that involved multiple 11-year-old boys.



Steinberg pleaded guilty before a judge on April 5 and surrendered his teaching license. He was sentenced Wednesday in Monroe County Judge Michael Dollinger’s court.



