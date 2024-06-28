Former Spencerport teacher gets 14 years in prison for child porn charges

A former Spencerport teacher has been sentenced on child porn charges. Ian Milam of Pittsford was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison.

Milam was a math teacher at Cosgrove School. He posed as a high school student and sent sexually explicit photos and videos to at least two girls, ages 11 and 12, on Snapchat. He persuaded one of them to send him inappropriate pictures of herself.

The superintendent of Spencerport schools released a statement, saying in part, “Protecting our students is our utmost priority, and we are grateful for the diligent work of the authorities and court system to bring him to justice.”