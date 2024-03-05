Former Spencerport teacher pleads guilty to receipt of child pornography

A former Spencerport teacher who posed as a high school student and sent sexually explicit photos and videos to a number of young girls pleaded guilty Tuesday to receipt of child pornography.

Ian Milam, 38, of Pittsford faces five to 20 years in prison — the five years is the mandatory minimum penalty — and a $250,000 fine. He is to be sentenced June 27 before U.S. District Judge Charles Siragusa.

Milam, then a math teacher at Cosgrove Middle School in the Spencerport district, created the Snapchat accounts “matteckler” and “mikeywikey37” on Jan. 29, 2023, according to assistant U.S. Attorneys Meghan K. McGuire and Melissa M. Marangola, who are handling the case. Milam used those accounts to pose as a 15-year-old male and engaged in sexually explicit communications with a number of girls aged 11 to 15, the U.S. Attorneys said — and, in one of those conversations in May 2023, he persuaded a 12-year-old minor student to take and send him naked pictures of herself.

The Greece Police Department, the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task force, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated.