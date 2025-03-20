Former teacher at Dansville sentenced to prison for 20 years on child porn charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Batavia man who was a former teacher at Dansville has been sentenced to prison after he was found with child porn.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said Derek Hagen, 33, Hagen photographed and videoed a minor between the ages of 4-8 between January 2018 and July 2021.

They also said between May-July of 2018, Hagen photographed and videoed children ages six months to five years while changing their diapers and teaching them how to use the bathroom while working at Brockport Childhood Development Center in infant, toddler and preschool classrooms.

Hagen distributed the images he took across the internet, the Attorney’s Office said and that he also had about 50,000 images and videos of child porn that he got from the internet.

Alongside his 20 year prison sentence, Hagen will be supervised after his release for 15 years.

Hagen’s sentencing was a result of an investigation by the New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.