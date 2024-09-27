Former treasurer accused on stealing $100K-plus from Shortsville fire company

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The former treasurer of a local fire company is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the department.

Jill Havens worked in the Citizens Hose Company in Shortsville. She is now charged with grand larceny.

The state Comptroller’s Office says from 2018 to 2022, Havens diverted fire department money into her own account and spent it to pay off credit cards and pay for online video games.

She was arraigned Wednesday night and is due back in court next month.