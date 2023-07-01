Former Wayne County car restorer accused of fraudulently billing customers

A former Wayne County antique car restorer is facing charges he ripped off customers.

Clark Rittersbach, 49, who now lives in Cape Coral, Fla., appeared in federal court Friday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says he owned Concours Classic Motorcars in Macedon and specialized in restoring antique cars.

Rittersbach is accused of fraudulently billing three victims for restoration work that he either didn’t complete or didn’t perform at all.

Authorities say he received more than $1 million to do the work. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.