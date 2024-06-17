Former Wayne County corrections officer accused of domestic violence

NEWARK, N.Y. — A former Wayne County corrections officer is facing assault charges, accused of hitting and injuring his girlfriend.

Scott Smith Jr., 36, was suspended from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation into domestic violence. He has since resigned. He was with the sheriff’s office for less than a year.

Newark Village Police responded to the report of domestic violence on Saturday, June 8 on Hillside Drive. Smith was arrested, arraigned, and released with a date to appear in court. The court issued an order of protection for the victim.