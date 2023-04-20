Former West Irondequoit school counselor pleads guilty to child porn

GREECE, N.Y. — A former counselor at the West Irondequoit School District pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Scott Steinberg was arrested back in October 2021 after an investigation by Greece Police and the FBI. Investigators say Steinberg had images and videos of child porn on his cell phone and on slides at his home in Greece.

Steinberg pleaded guilty before a judge on April 5 and surrendered his teaching license. He will be sentenced on June 7 with a guarantee of 10 years of sex offender probation status.

Police say Steinberg was caught when he unknowingly shared child porn with an undercover FBI agent online and shared a video on a peer-to-peer file-sharing system that involved multiple 11-year-old boys.

The West Irondequoit School District placed Steinberg on administrative leave after it learned about the search warrant to search his home. Steinberg was also a camp counselor at the YMCA’s Camp Northpoint.