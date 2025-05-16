Former Wheatland-Chili substitute teacher acquitted in sex abuse case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former Wheatland-Chili substitute teacher accused of sexually abusing elementary school girls has been found not guilty.

The jury reached the verdict on Thursday after a three-week trial and four days of deliberation. News10NBC learned about the verdict on Friday.

The jury acquitted Robert Petit of every sex abuse and endangerment charge against him. We just spoke with his lawyer, Rhian Jones. She said the jury told her that they didn’t believe any of the claims.

Jones said the former teacher was falsely accused and it has ruined his life. She added they’re considering a lawsuit against the Wheatland-Chili Central School District.