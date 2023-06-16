Foster homes needed for Rochester shelter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Have you ever wanted to foster an animal? Now’s your chance!

The City of Rochester’s Animal Services shelter is looking for city residents to temporary foster shelter dogs and cats. The City says that the shelter is at capacity, and adoptive and foster homes are much needed.

The Foster Care Program allows the community to give love and care to these animals as they wait to find their forever homes. Foster care can last from one week to several months. Rochester Animal Services says they will provide all food, supplies, and vet care.

Fostering provides opportunities an animal can’t get in a shelter. It increases the likelihood of adoption, allows animals to heal and recover from injuries in a peaceful environment, and improves socialization.

To learn more about the foster program or to sign up, click here.