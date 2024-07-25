Foundation to award scholarships to men exemplifying values of Jamieson Ritter

A police officer from the Webster area, killed in the line of duty, is being remembered in an amazing way.

The Jamieson Ritter Foundation was announced this week. The goal is to award scholarships to young men who exemplify the values of Ritter.

The Cleveland Police officer from Webster was killed in July 4 while responding to a 911 call.

