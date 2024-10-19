Four adults, two children displaced by Lorimer St. house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Four adults and two children have been displaced following a house fire at 9 Lorimer Street. The Red Cross is helping find a place for them to stay.

Rochester firefighters responded at 12:31 p.m. Saturday to a passerby’s report of smoke coming from the room of the house. When they got there, smoke and flames were coming from the second-story window in the back of the two-story residential house, and the tenants were getting out. Firefighters stretched a hose line to the second floor and started putting out the fire — which was in the walls with extension to the roof. The Fire Department says they were able to contain it to the second floor kitchen and attic, plus there is also water damage to the rear of the house.

Nobody was injured. Firefighters determined the cause to be electrical.